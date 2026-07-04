Statement of the European Communist Action on the 2026 G7 Summit, which is dangerous for the interests of the people

The main leaders of the Euro-Atlantic capitalist bloc will meet at the G7 Summit, to be held in Évian, France, from 15 to 17 June 2026, to update capitalist arrangements regarding energy, which is highly costly for the peoples, the so-called security and anti-people governance.

The 2026 G7 summit will take place in the context of efforts to halt the consolidation of the capitalist bloc led by China, thanks to its capitalist development, which, in alliance with Russia, is challenging the United States for the status of leading economic power.

The European Communist Action condemns the anti-worker and anti-popular orientation and policies of the bourgeois governments of the G7, NATO and the European Union which, amidst the growing contradictions and tensions between major capitalist competitors, seek above all to secure their access to natural resources, the routes for transporting them, as well as control over technological services and their production chains, invariably to the detriment of the working conditions and lives of the peoples and workers.

The negotiations concerning a ceasefire in relation to the latest developments in the imperialist wars in Ukraine and Iran, which will be on the agenda, will be fragile, while the conditions that are taking shape carry the risk of a generalization of the war that could lead to more serious consequences for the peoples of the respective regions and the world.

While capitalist monopolies share the world among themselves, the people suffer and are subjected to unbearable living conditions. The United States and Israel are continuing their genocidal aggression against the Palestinian people. The criminal blockade imposed on socialist Cuba is now accompanied by military threats of attack, as reflected in the presence of the US Army’s Southern Command (Southcom).

The European Union, for its part, intensifies its plans for military rearmament, including a wide range of measures of further militarisation such promoting development on key industrial areas directly or indirectly linked to the war industry, expanding public spending on the military in the framework of NATO needs, and so on. Moreover, it is escalating attacks on workers’ rights and the criminalisation of the worker-popular movement, notably through its anti-communist resolutions.

We call upon the peoples to strengthen their struggle for the disengagement of their countries from the G7, NATO, the EU, and every imperialist alliance and to wage a determined struggle against all forms of bourgeois administration of the capitalist system, whether liberal or social-democratic.

We call for the strengthening of the worker-popular movement, its independence, its organisation, its collective struggles and its class orientation to confront the capitalist monopolies, to defend stable work, quality healthcare and affordable transport, and prevent the peoples from being sacrificed in the imperialists’ slaughterhouses of war.

In the face of imperialist aggression, we call for the strengthening of solidarity with the peoples of Cuba, Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Venezuela, and all other peoples.

The European Communist Action reaffirms that the only solution to stop the suffering of the working class and the people is the intensification of the struggle to overthrow capitalism through the Socialist revolution, with the establishment of the worker’s power, Socialism-Communism and a centrally planned economy.