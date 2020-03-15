Euroopan Kommunistisen Aloitteen Sihteeristön julkilausuma koronavirus-epidemiasta

Koronavirus-epidemia paljastaa kasvavia ongelmia ja puutteita maittemme terveydenhuoltojärjestelmissä, jotka normaaleissakin oloissa ovat riittämättömiä vastaamaan ihmisten tarpeisiin, ja entistä enemmän nyt koronaviruksen levitessä.

Vastuullinen asennoituminen viruksen leviämiseen ei voi peitellä sitä politiikkaa, joka nyt jo vuosia on systemaattisesti vähentänyt valtion rahoitusta terveydenhuoltoon, jäädyttänyt terveydenhuoltohenkilökunnan palkkaamisen ja tehnyt joustavista työehdoista terveys- ja hoiva-alan henkilökunnalle normin, vähentänyt sairaalaosastoja, sulkenut sairaaloita, vapauttanut terveyspalvelut julkiselle sektorille ja edistänyt yksityistämistä – terveyspalveluiden kaupallistamista. Porvarihallitukset ovat tasapainoisen budjetin ja taloudellisen vastuullisuuden nimissä, siis, suurpääoman etujen mukaisesti, ajaneet meidät nykyiseen julkisen terveydenhuollon sietämättömään tilaan. Lisäksi, näemme keinottelun taudin ennaltaehkäisemiseen tarvittavien materiaalien hinnoilla rehottavan, eivätkä porvarilliset hallitukset tee tarvittavia toimenpiteitä.



Porvarilliset hallitukset aikovat selvitä vakavasta lääkkeiden ja sairaanhoitohenkilökunnan puuttesta sekä sairaaloiden ja sairaalasänkyjen puutteesta palkkaamalla pienen määrän väliaikaisia ja huonosti palkattuja terveydenhuollon työntekijöitä, pakottamalla terveydenhuollon työntekijöitä työskentelemään uuvuttavissa olosuhteissa. Euroopan Kommunistinen Aloite ja sen puolueet ovat valppaina ja toimivat työläisten- ja kansanliikkeissä estääkseen työnantajien yritykset laskea palkkoja, olla maksamatta palkkoja tai jopa kaventaa sosiaaliturvaa ja työväen oikeuksia.

Euroopan Kommunistisen Aloitteen Kommunistiset Puolueet vaativat, että kaikkiin tarvittaviin toimiin epidemian pysäyttämiseksi ryhdytään välittömästi, mukaanlukien seuraavat:



Vakituisten terveydehuollon työntekijöiden palkkaaminen kunnollisilla työehdoilla ja rahoituksen lisääminen henkilöstökustannuksien kattamiseksi teho-osastoille ja muihin laitoksiin, jotka ovat julkisten terveyspalveluiden ja tutkimuskeskusten täyden toiminnan kannalta välttämättömiä.

Kaikkien terveys- ja hoiva-alan henkilöiden vakinaistaminen, jotka työskentelevät joustavilla tai epävarmoilla työehdoilla.



Valtion on otettava vastuulleen taudin leviämisen ehkäisemiseen käytettävien tarvikkeiden jakaminen ilmaiseksi.



Oikeus olla pois töistä täydellä palkalla ja eduilla työläisille, jotka ovat sairastuneet tai joiden on pidettävä huolta sairastuneista perheenjäsenistä.

Statement of the European Communist Initiative Secretariat on the Coronavirus epidemic

The coronavirus epidemic reveals the heightened problems and the inadequacies of the health systems in our countries that are in any case insufficient to meet people’s needs, even more so today with the coronavirus spreading.

A responsible stance towards the spread of the virus cannot cover up the policies that for many years now have systematically reduced state funding for healthcare, put a freeze on healthcare worker hiring and made flexible work conditions for medical and nursing personnel the standard, reduced hospital wards, closed down hospital facilities, handed over healthcare services to the private sector, and promoted the privatization – commercialization of healthcare services. The bourgeois governments, in the name of a balanced budget and fiscal stability, that is, in the interests of big capital, have led us to today’s reprehensible situation in the public health system. In addition, we bear witness to rampant profiteering around the prices for materials designed for prevention, against which the bourgeois governments are not taking appropriate action.

The bourgeois governments are attempting to handle the severe shortage in medical and nursing staff and the problem of the requisite hospital facilities and beds, by hiring few, temporary, and poorly-paid healthcare staff, forcing healthcare workers to work under exhausting conditions. The European Communist Initiative and its parties will be on the alert, and with their intervention in the labor – popular movement act against the aims of employers to reduce salaries, to not pay workers’ salaries, or even to restrict labor and social security rights.

The Communist Parties of the European Communist Initiative demand that all of the necessary measures for the confrontation of the epidemic be taken immediately, including the following:

Hiring of permanent medical and nursing personnel with comprehensive rights, and an increase in funding to cover staff needs, ICU and other facilities that are needed for the full functioning of public health care services and research centers.

Permanent job for all the medical and nursing personnel that works under flexible and precarious work conditions.

Free distribution of the necessary prevention materials with the responsibility of the state

Right to work leave with full benefits and insurance for sick workers who need to stay home to take care of sick family members.