No to an imperialist attack! Solidarity with the people of Cuba!

The Parties of the European Communist Action (ECA) condemn in the strongest possible terms the escalating aggression of US imperialism, including the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Caribbean Sea, the baseless accusations levelled against Raúl Castro, and the provocative threats of military attack directed against Cuba, the rights of its people, and the achievements of the Cuban Socialist Revolution.

We denounce the long-standing criminal blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba, which caused inhumane shortages of fuel, electricity, water, food, medicine, and other essential goods.

The US threats are accompanied by a campaign of political expediency pursued by the EU and the bourgeois governments of its member states, which support the despicable pretexts concerning alleged “human rights violations in Cuba”, while themselves trampling on the human rights of an entire people and endangering their lives.

We call upon the peoples to strengthen solidarity with Cuba and its people, to condemn en masse the threats issued by Trump and the US government, and to oppose any plans for military aggression.

The imperialists’ threats against the Cuban people and the Communist Party of Cuba constitute a threat to the peoples of the whole world.

We demand an end to the criminal blockade and the removal of Cuba from the despicable list of “state sponsors of terrorism”.

We demand the withdrawal of the fabricated charges and the revocation of the provocative arrest warrant issued against Raúl Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution, who defended his country’s territorial integrity against provocations and counter-revolutionary attacks.

We demand an end to all military threats against Cuba and its people.

Solidarity with the Cuban people and the Communist Party of Cuba.

Hands off Cuba!

Cuba is not alone!

Venceremos!