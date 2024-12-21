Syyrian kansoille

Joulukuun 8. päivänä Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) -järjestön joukot valtasivat Syyrian pääkaupungin Damaskoksen. HTS:n ja Syyrian kansallisen armeijan (SNA; lähinnä Turkki tukee sitä) hyökkäys johti 10 edeltävän päivän aikana tärkeimpien kulkuyhteyksien ja tärkeiden kaupunkien Aleppon, Haman ja Homsin nopeaan valtaamiseen ja Syyrian asevoimien (Syyrian arabijoukkojen) täydelliseen lamaantumiseen. Hyökkäykseen liittyi Turkin ilmaiskuja, joilla tuettiin eteneviä maajoukkoja.

Yksikään Syyrian sisällissodan osapuolista ei edusta työväestön etuja. ”Sosialistinen” Baath-puolue oli epäonnistunut 61 vuotta kestäneen valtakautensa aikana sosialismin toteuttamisessa, mikä johtui sen epätieteellisestä näkemyksestä sosialistisesta rakentamisesta. Hallintonsa lopussa se oli rappeutunut ja korruptoitunut puolue verrattuna maalliseen porvarillisvallankumoukselliseen alkuperäänsä.

Uusilla puolueilla, jotka kilpailevat valtapaikoista, ei ole aikomustakaan päästä kapitalismin yli, ja ne haluavat esiintyä syyrialaisen kapitalismin ”parempina johtajina”. Vaikka HTS lupaa säilyttää Syyrian valtion alueen ja kunnioittaa vähemmistöjen oikeuksia, sen riveissä on sen edeltäjäjärjestö Al-Qaidan taistelijoita, joiden islamistisen ideologian pitäisi estää tällaiset järjestelyt.

Turkin tukema SNA on asettanut ensisijaiseksi tavoitteekseen edetä kurdien johtamille AANES-alueille.

Samaan aikaan Syyrian puolustusvoimat (SDF; kurdijohtoiset asevoimat) saavat edelleen vankan tuen Yhdysvaltain liittolaisilta, ja se on historiallisesti ollut tärkeä sillanpääasema Yhdysvaltain imperialistisille intresseille alueella, ja tuleva presidentti Trump on todennut seuraavaa: ”Jätimme joukkoja taaksemme vain öljyn takia”. Yhdysvalloilla on edelleen 900 Syyriaan sijoitettua sotilasta.

Myös Israel on tarttunut tilaisuuteen ja laajentanut miehitystään Golanin kukkuloilta ja on Damaskoksen tykistökantaman päässä.

Syyrian alueen paloittelua ja länsimaiden hallitusten suunnitelmia julistaa Syyria ”turvalliseksi alkuperämaaksi”, jotta syyrialaiset voidaan karkottaa Euroopasta, on vastustettava. HTS ja SNA eivät ole edistysmielisiä voimia, vaan ne ovat ulkomaisen ja kotimaisen pääoman agentteja, jotka haluavat vain varmistaa Syyrian kansan ja sen maan hyväksikäytön jatkumisen.

Jotta Syyria olisi vapaa miehityksestä ja ihmisten riistosta, Syyrian kansojen on rakennettava kommunistinen puolue marxismi-leninismin pohjalta ja otettava askelia kohti sosialistista vallankumousta. Neuvostoliitto on hajoamisensa jälkeenkin myönteinen esimerkki kansojen veljeydestä ja rauhanomaisen yhteistyön mahdollisuudesta.

Kommunistinen työväenpuolue ojentaa veljellisen käden Syyrian kansoille. Vaikka tämä tulevaisuus saattaa tuntua tänään kaukaiselta, eläköön Syyrian kansat rauhassa ja vapaudessa sosialismin vallitessa.

To the Peoples of Syria

On December 8 forces of the Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) captured the capital of Syria, Damascus. In the preceding 10 days the offensive by HTS and Syrian National Army (SNA; mostly backed by Turkiye), led to a rapid seizing of main lines of communication and the important cities Aleppo, Hama and Homs and a complete faltering of the Syrian armed forces (Syrian Arab Army). The offensive was accompanied by Turkish airstrikes, to support the advancing ground forces.

None of the parties involved in Syria’s civil war represent the interests of the working people. The “socialist” Ba’ath party had failed over its reign of 61 years to achieve socialism, a result of their unscientific view of socialist construction. It was, at the end of its rule, a degenerated and corrupt party in comparison to its secular bourgeois-revolutionary origins.

The new parties that are vying for the seats of power, have no intention to pass beyond capitalism either, and want to portray themselves as the “better managers” of Syrian capitalism. The HTS, while pledging to maintain the Syrian state territory and respect the rights of minorities, has in its ranks the fighters of its predecessor organization Al-Qaeda, whose Islamist ideology should preclude any such arrangements.

The SNA, backed by Turkey, has made it its primary goal to advance on the Kurdish-led AANES regions.

Meanwhile the Syrian Defense Forces (SDF; Kurdish-led armed forces) is still firmly supported by their US-allies and has historically been an important bridgehead for US-imperialist interests in the region with President-elect Trump stating that: “We left troops behind only for the oil.” The US still has 900 troops stationed in Syria.

Israel has also seized the opportunity and has extended its occupation from the Golan heights and is within artillery range of Damascus.

The dismemberment of Syrian territory and the plans of the Western governments to declare Syria a “safe country of origin”, in order to deport Syrians from Europe must be opposed. The HTS and SNA are not progressive forces, they are the agents of foreign and domestic capital and only want to ensure the further exploitation of the Syrian peoples and their land.

For a Syria free from occupation and the exploitation of man by man, the Syrian peoples have to build the communist party on the basis of Marxism-Leninism and make steps towards the socialist revolution. The Soviet Union, even after its dissolution, stands as a positive example of the brotherhood of peoples and the possibility of peaceful cooperation.

The Communist Workers’ Party extends a brotherly hand to the Syrian peoples. Although this future might seem distant today, may the Syrian peoples live in peace and freedom under socialism.

Mika Seppälä